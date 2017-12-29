Ville Platte man reported missing from his home

VILLE PLATE, La. (KLFY)- Ville Platte police are asking for the public’s help locating a 56-year-old man who suffers from dementia, his family said.

Amos Jones was last seen around noon on Dec. 22 wearing a purple shirt and blue jeans. He is roughly 6 feet tall weighing 150 pounds. Authorities said he has trouble walking without assistance.

Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue asks that if you have seen Mr. Jones or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the department at (337) 363-1313.