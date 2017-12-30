City leaders laid to rest in Ville Platte

Today, the city of Ville Platte mourns two of its own as Former Chief Deputy City Marshal, Barry Vidrine, and Former Fire Chief and Assistant Fire Chief, Larry Richard, were laid to rest.

Larry Vidrine was the first African-American chief deputy city marshal in Ville Platte. He began his service with the Ville Platte Police Department and City Marshal in the late 1980’s and was with them for more than 30 years.

During his life, Vidrine touched the lives of many. Debbie Tiller, a friend of Vidrine’s says, “He’s very likable by a lot of people– by the whole community, family, and everyone else.”

Larry Richard was the first African-American fire chief for the city of Ville Platte. After his retirement as fire chief, he took on the position of assistant fire chief, making him the first African-American to hold that title as well.

Friends of Richard speak highly of him. Donald Anderson, who was a classmate of Richard’s says, “[He was an] awesome, great guy. Everybody [who] would meet Larry, loved Larry. You know, he lived a good life. He lived a beautiful life.”

Larry Richard passed away on December 23. His funeral was held this Saturday at Owens-Thomas Funeral Home. A fireman’s escort then proceeded to Ninth Baptist Church cemetery where he was laid to rest.

Anderson says, “He will truly be missed not only by his family, but by his friends, classmates, and the community of Ville Platte itself.”

Barry Vidrine passed away on December 22. His funeral was held at Ninth Baptist Church, where he was laid to rest.

Tiller says, “It’s really hurtful, you know, and painful. It’s not as painful to me as the family, but my soul goes out and my heart goes for the family.”

Mayor Jennifer Vidrine tells me, in regards to the death of both men, “This is a tremendous loss to the city of Ville Platte.”