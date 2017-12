NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The Louisiana Supreme Court has put a hold on a district judge’s hearing about New Orleans’ mayor-elect while it decides whether the judge should be made to step aside.

State Attorney General Jeff Landry wants to subpoena personal bank records from Mayor-elect LaToya Cantrell.

He also wants the high court to keep any Orleans Parish judge from deciding the question, because the mayor plays a big part in the court’s budget and Cantrell’s father-in-law is a magistrate judge.