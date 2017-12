Emergency shelters to open due to freeze warnings this weekend

Due to freeze warnings this weekend, The Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing has posted a list of freeze shelters opening for the evenings of Saturday, December 30th and Sunday, December 31st.

St. Joseph Shelter for Men in Lafayette OPEN

Outreach Center in Lafayette OPEN, accepts Women and Women with kids MUST arrive by 7 p.m.

New Life Center in Opelousas OPEN, accepts Women and Women with kids

The Refinery MEN’S SHELETER in Opelousas OPEN – MUST arrive by midnight

Additionally, the First Presbyterian Church in Lafayette will serve as an overflow freeze shelter for men and women between 9:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. Staff ask that you do not arrive before 9:30 p.m.