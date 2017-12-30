Fire officials, Haz mat team on site of oil spill in Vermilion River

UPDATE: The Lafayette Department said firefighters and Hazmat crews responded to a report of oil sheen on the Vermilion River.

PIO Alton Trahan said first responders noticed the sheen on the river between University Avenue and Pinhook Road around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Trahan said the origin or source of the oily substance has not been determined.

The search has been discontinued due to lack of lighting, according to Trahan.

He said Hazmat crews deployed absorbent booms across the river near Pinhook Road bridge.

A search for the source will continue Sunday morning with the assistance of Lafayette Sheriff Department Water Patrol Team.

ORIGINAL: An oil spill may have released gallons of crude into the Vermilion River, Lafayette Parish fire officials say.

Public Information Officer Alton Trahan said crews are currently on scene near Elodie Drive.

He said teams will begin searching the river from Surrey at the Evangeline Thruway to determine where the spill occurred.

This is a developing story that we are following and will have more details later.