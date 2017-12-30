Fire officials, Haz mat team on site of oil spill in Vermilion River

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Viewer submitted photo

UPDATE:  The Lafayette Department said firefighters and Hazmat crews responded to a report of oil sheen on the Vermilion River.

PIO Alton Trahan said first responders noticed the sheen on the river between University Avenue and Pinhook Road around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Trahan said the origin or source of the oily substance has not been determined.

The search has been discontinued due to lack of lighting, according to Trahan.

He said Hazmat crews deployed absorbent booms across the river near Pinhook Road bridge.

A search for the source will continue Sunday morning with the assistance of Lafayette Sheriff Department Water Patrol Team.

ORIGINAL: An oil spill may have released gallons of crude into the Vermilion River, Lafayette Parish fire officials say.

Public Information Officer Alton Trahan said crews are currently on scene near Elodie Drive.

He said teams will begin searching the river from Surrey at the Evangeline Thruway to determine where the spill occurred.

This is a developing story that we are following and will have more details later.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s