Houston auto shop shooting, two fatally shot

By Published: Updated:
Houston Police Department officers investigate a double murder and suicide scene at 14300 South Post Oak Road on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Houston.Police say a man walked into a Houston auto shop where he used to work and fatally shot two people before going outside and killing himself. The man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, entered Bemer Plus about 4 p.m. Friday. The shop specializes in used BMW sales and repairs. ( Yi-Chin Lee /Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) – Police say a man walked into a Houston auto shop where he used to work and fatally shot two people before going outside and killing himself.

The man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, entered Bemer Plus about 4 p.m. Friday. The southwest Houston shop specializes in used BMW sales and repairs.

Houston police also didn’t immediately release the names of the two other people who died. The motive for the shooting is not clear.

Hours after the shooting, homicide detectives were still at the scene investigating.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s