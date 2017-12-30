Man arrested in connection with homicide on Highway 1252 in Carencro

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that detectives are currently dragging the pontoon bridge in St. Martin Parish off Herman Dupuis Road.

Public Information Officer John Mowell tells KLFY that dive teams are conducting an article search in reference to a homicide that occurred in Carencro on December 27.

Barry ‘BJ’ Duplechin was found dead in his grandmother’s house shortly after 7 p.m., in the 800 block of Highway 1252.

As of late Friday, Mowell said detectives have made an arrest in connection with the case.

44 year old Joseph Delahoussaye or Carencro was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on first degree murder charges.

Mowell said Delahoussaye was apprehended in the 100 block of Rue De Jardin and arrested without incident.