Police investigating bomb threat at McDonald’s in Carencro

Local police are investigating a bomb threat at the Carencro McDonald’s restaurant at 925 Veterans Dr in Carencro.

The restaurant is currently closed as police wait for an explosives dog to arrive on the scene.

According to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson a bomb threat was called in just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

The restaurant was quickly evacuated, and police are on the scene interviewing McDonald’s employees.

Acadian EMT is also on scene.

This is a breaking story and more information will be provided as it is released.