SCOTT, La. (KLFY) Scott Police and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are on the scene of a shooting in Scott off Roper Drive.

The shooting reportedly occurred just after 3 p.m. at the Shiloh Mobile Home Community.

Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer John Mowell has confirned that one person was injured in connection with the shooting and has been transfered to a local hospital.

One suspect has been arrested, Mowell said.