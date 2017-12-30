Secret Service raids Memphis hotel; 6 arrested

By Published:
(Source: SCSO)

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) –  Secret Service agents raided a Memphis hotel and made six arrests Thursday night.

Agents discovered two people who had warrants out of Louisiana that were staying at Candlewood Suites on Centennial Drive in Memphis.

Agents found Cati Elinescu walking a dog outside the hotel.

From there, she took agents and deputies to three hotel rooms she had purchased.

There, officers found five men with various documents believed to be fake identifications along with a lamination machine.

Officers also found marijuana and $4,580 in cash in one of the rooms.

Elinescu, Nauris Matei, Alexandru Nita, Aurel Poenaru, Adrian Barbu, and Costinel Matei were all arrested and face charges of drug possession and criminal simulation.

While most often associated with protecting the President of the United States, the Secret Service was created in 1865 as a part of the Department of the Treasury to combat widespread counterfeiting of U.S. currency at the time. The agency continues to investigate and combat financial crimes to this day.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s