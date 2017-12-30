UPDATE: Fire officials, Haz mat team on site of oil spill in Vermilion River

UPDATE: Lafayette fire investigators say the oil sheen detected in the Vermilion River Saturday dissolved overnight.

When crews resumed their investigation Sunday morning, spokesperson Alton Trahan said they arrived to find the river clear of the oil.

He said they will continue to monitor the river over the next few days.

A sampling of the residue taken Saturday night indicated a light hydrocarbon solvent compound, Trahan said.

Absorbent booms, placed across the river near the Pinhook Road bridge, will remain in place for now, he said.

ORIGINAL: An oil spill may have released gallons of crude into the Vermilion River, Lafayette Parish fire officials say.

Public Information Officer Alton Trahan said crews are currently on scene near Elodie Drive.

He said teams will begin searching the river from Surrey at the Evangeline Thruway to determine where the spill occurred.

This is a developing story that we are following and will have more details later.