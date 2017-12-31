22-year-old Breaux Bridge man killed in single-vehicle crash

State police are investigating a crash claiming the life of 22-year-old man in St. Martin Parish.

On Dec. 30, 2017, shortly after 7:00 a.m., Troop I of the Louisiana State Police was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA Highway 347 near Albert Leblanc Rd in St. Martin Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Andre Goodyear, of Breaux Bridge, state police say.

The initial investigation indicates Goodyear was driving a 2003 Mercedes-Benz passenger car south on LA Highway 347.

For unknown reasons, Goodyear failed to negotiate a left curve and traveled off the right side of the road. The vehicle entered a ditch, struck a culvert and overturned, state police say.

According to authorities, Goodyear was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner.

It is unknown if impairment is a factor; however, routine toxicology samples are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.