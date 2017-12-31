Multiple deputies down in Douglas County, shelter in place ordered for residents

UPDATE: Five sheriff’s deputies were shot and one of them killed following a domestic disturbance call in a Denver suburb, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Two civilians also were shot and the suspect is “shot and believed to be dead,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

Residents in the area were ordered to shelter in place.

There was no immediate information on the condition of the injured deputies or civilians, the sheriff’s office tweeted, saying “the scene remains active.” The FBI office in Denver said it is aware of the incident and has offered its full support to the sheriff’s office.

ORIGINAL:

KUSA – Multiple deputies are down in Douglas County, prompting a shelter in place for residents near C-470 between University and Colorado.

Around 6 a.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call at 3404 E. County Line Road.

The sheriff’s office said in a tweet at 6:43 a.m. the scene is regarding an officer down in the area of County Line Road, near Colorado Boulevard between University Boulevard.

About an hour later, the agency tweeted an update that multiple deputies were down, but could not offer an update on their conditions.

No information about a suspect has been released at this time.

The scene is active and people are advised to avoid the area. Anyone who lives in the area is urged to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls.

(Photo: DCSO)

C-470 is closed from Quebec Street to University Boulevard and County Line Road is closed from Colorado Blvd. to University Blvd for the investigation.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Parker Police Department, Lone Tree Police Department, Castle Rock Police Department and Colorado State Patrol are all on accident alert because of this incident.

During an accident alert, drivers involved in wrecks are asked not to call law enforcement unless a driver is impaired, it’s a hit and run, someone is injured or dead or if damaged vehicles are blocking the road.

9NEWS has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information is released.