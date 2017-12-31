Saints in the playoffs: Opponent, kickoff day and time for first-round game announced

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Drew Brees

The Saints now have a clear picture of their round-one playoff game.

New Orleans (11-5) will face the Carolina Panthers in the Superdome next week in the first round of the playoffs. Reports said the Saints and Panthers will play Sunday at 3:30 p.m. on FOX.

The NFC playoff picture was clarified after the Saints lost to Tampa Bay on Sunday,  locking them in the 4th seed in the NFC. Meanwhile, Atlanta beat Carolina to claim a playoff spot. Atlanta, the No. 6 seed, will play the 3rd-seeded Los Angeles Rams. Carolina is the 5th seed.

Philadelphia (No. 1 seed) and Minnesota (No. 2 seed) will get byes in the first round of the playoffs. 

In Round 2, the lowest remaining seed will play at Philadelpha, and the second lowest-remaining seed will play at Minnesota.

