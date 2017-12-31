Single vehicle crash claims the life of an 18 year old Opelousas Man

St. Landry Parish, La. (KLFY) – Shortly after 1:00 am Sunday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA 103 at Frilot Cove Rd in St. Landry Parish.

Police say the crash claimed the life of 18 year old Ethan Thibodeaux of Opelousas.

An initial investigation by State Police revealed that Thibodeaux was operating a truck south on LA 103 when for unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled off of the left side of the roadway, struck a tree and became fully engulfed in flames.

Due to fire, it is unknown if Thibodeaux was wearing a seat belt.

Police say Thibodeaux sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

Two passengers in the vehicle were wearing seat belts and sustained minor injuries, police say. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash; however, routine toxicology samples are pending, according to police.

This crash remains under investigation.