Family loses everything, including pet, in fire on New Year’s Day

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
(Photo credit: Gary Washington, KLFY)

RAYNE, La. (KLFY)- The Rayne Fire Department is investigating a Monday residential fire on Holt Avenue.

According to Chief Allen Credeur, the house was “fully involved” by the time responders arrived this afternoon.

Rayne City Council member Patrice Minix said the husband, wife and 8-year-old daughter lost everything in the fire including their cat.

A donation fund at Rayne State Bank has been set up for the homeowners, who have been identified at David and Bertha Meche.

Donations such as clothing are also needed.

Contact Councilwoman Minix for more information on what and where to donate items, (337)384-3542.

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s