Family loses everything, including pet, in fire on New Year’s Day

RAYNE, La. (KLFY)- The Rayne Fire Department is investigating a Monday residential fire on Holt Avenue.

According to Chief Allen Credeur, the house was “fully involved” by the time responders arrived this afternoon.

Rayne City Council member Patrice Minix said the husband, wife and 8-year-old daughter lost everything in the fire including their cat.

A donation fund at Rayne State Bank has been set up for the homeowners, who have been identified at David and Bertha Meche.

Donations such as clothing are also needed.

Contact Councilwoman Minix for more information on what and where to donate items, (337)384-3542.