First two New Year’s babies in Lafayette born minutes apart

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY)- Lafayette’s first two New Year’s Day babies were born only four minutes apart.

Tien Nguyen was born at 3:52 a.m. at Lafayette General across town at Women’s and Children’s Hospital Ju’wan Clifton Daigre was born at 3:56 a.m.

Both baby boys are healthy and both were born before their due dates.

“The doctors told me January 13 , but he came early. I’m so surprised he came on New Year’s,” says Tien’s mother Dai.

Dai told us that her other son Tyson is spending time with family. He doesn’t know his baby brother was born yet. She’s says they plan to surprise him tomorrow.

First time parents Beverly and John were having a quite New Year’s Eve when Beverly’s water broke.

Ju’wan was born two weeks early on Beverly’s parents wedding anniversary. And his name is very special to his parents.

“Ju’wan means God is gracious and Clifton is my dad’s name and he passed away a couple years ago,” says his father John.

Dai’s family lives in Vietnam but thanks to technology they were able to meet Tien. Dai says, “We talked on the phone, we FaceTime. My mom is so excited, too. So happy.”

Both families said that today was a great way to kick off the new year!