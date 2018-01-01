New Orleans police: Man had large drug stash in Bourbon Street hotel room

Associated Press
Cropped Photo: Fox 8 WVUE New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – New Orleans police say they arrested a man after finding a large stash of drugs in his hotel room on Bourbon Street.

Nola.com reports 41-year-old Jerry Myrick is charged with possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.

Three others in the hotel room also face drug possession charges: 24-year-old Jaclyn Meshako, 28-year-old Leah Armstrong and 48-year-old Jay Dee Ashley.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether they had attorneys.

Police responding to a report of an intoxicated person refusing to leave a business arrested Myrick around 2:40 a.m. Friday. Police said he had a lot of cash and amphetamines and made comments that led officers to believe he had more drugs in his hotel room.

When they searched the room, police said, they found opioids, psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana, heroin, amphetamines and cash.

