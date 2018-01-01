Possible oil spill in Vermilion River remains under investigation

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Over the weekend fire officials and Hazmat crews were called to the Vermilion River for what appeared to be an oil spill.

Rotary Point, near the Vermilion River, was a very different sight and smell two days ago. After the smell of burning oil alarmed a resident, phone calls were made to authorities to investigate.

Firefighters and Hazmat crews responded to a report of an oil spill on the river around 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

Alton Trahan with the Lafayette Fire Department said upon arrival first responders noticed a sheen on the river between University Avenue and Pinhook Road. That afternoon the search was suspended and resumed Sunday morning. After continued investigation with the Lafayette Sheriff Department Water Patrol Team, the source of the spill still could not be identified. A two-year homeowner on Elodie drive made the call to authorities. She says she has never seen anything like it before.

“We were outside and the kids are playing and we smelt something kind of funny.. and we walked out into the back area and we noticed the water had rainbows all over it. And the closer we looked we realized it was oil,” said Stacey O’Conell.

“I actually had to call 911 in order to get somebody out here and the sent the fire department and shortly thereafter the fire department came and they called the Hazmat team out to investigate and the team reported that they can see the oil from up at the bridge off of the Evangeline,” she added.

Over the weekend, the sheen of the oil has completely vanished, but authorities have kept absorbent booms in place. Residue samples were taken as this investigation remains ongoing.