‘Blue Monday’ Jam Session marks 1 year anniversary show January 8th

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – The monthly ‘Blue Monday’ Jam Sessions at Jefferson Street Pub have been on a mission to help aging musicians in Acadiana for the past year, with the next session is set to be a special one.

The Blue Monday One Year Anniversary Party happens Monday, January 8th and will feature a live jam session from Acadiana’s legendary bluse artists and an optional dinner.

Organizers say through participation and donations, these musicians are receiving necessary Life Care Services provided by Love of People.

They want to thank everyone who have participated throughout the year and plan to continue these events throughout 2018, every second Monday of the month.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

