Duson Police, Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies investigating infant death

The following is a release from the Duson Police Department

Duson Police responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of Kevin Drive in Duson on January 2, 2017, at 9:07 AM, the caller reported that a 5-month-old infant was non-responsive. Duson Police Officers responded and arrived at 9:10 AM and found a neighbor administering CPR on the child, Officers took over emergency care for the child which continued until Acadian Ambulance Medics arrived. Resecessation efforts were unsuccessful and the baby was pronounced dead at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office.

Based on the complexity of this investigation Duson Police has requested the assistance of the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, to assume the lead investigating role in this case. The Duson Police will continue to support the Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.