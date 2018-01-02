Father booked on 1st degree murder in death of 5-month-old son

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An arrest has been made in the death of an infant this morning is Duson.

20-year-old Ted Arceneaux of Duson was arrested in the child’s death. He faces a charge of first-degree murder.

It happened on the 100 block of Kevin Drive in Duson.

Things began to unfold around nine Tuesday morning when Duson Police responded to a call of a non-responsive infant.

At arrival, police say a neighbor was giving the child CPR. Police took over until an ambulance arrived.

Around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon an arrest was made.

The child’s father, 20-year-old Ted Arceneaux of Duson, was arrested and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on one count of 1st Degree Murder.

Before the arrest was made, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson spoke with us about their investigation process.

“You get statements, you start reviewing, you get everything aligned so that when the report comes back from the coroner saying natural causes or foul play, that way you’re at least up to that point in the ball game to where you know where you need to be,” said the sheriff.

One of those statements was from the child’s father. He allegedly admitted to using force against the child when the baby would not stop crying.

No bond has been sent for Arceneaux and the investigation will remain open.