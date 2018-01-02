House fire destroys home in Breaux Bridge, homeowner says the water in nearby hosepipes and hydrants was frozen

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)-A fire destroyed a 50-year-old home in Breaux Bridge and leaves a family of four in need of shelter.

The home was located on the 900 block of West Patin Street.

Around 9:00 last night Willie Zenon and his wife started to smell smoke.

After searching the bedroom, they lifted the mattress and that’s where they found the flames.

“We didn’t know there was a fire till I pick up the mattress, at first it was just smoke. Then when I picked up the mattress I guess that’s when it caught onto the curtains,” says Zenon.

Zenon says that the water in the neighbor’s hosepipes was frozen.

“I came outside trying to, but the water was all frozen. The fire truck came over here and the water was still all frozen, the fire hydrants over there but it was all frozen,” he says.

The family said the fire lasted for more than four hours. No one was hurt, but they have lost everything.

Zenon says, “We need everything. Everything burned. Everything, everything the washer the dryer. Everything is burnt.”

The house was the first house built down west Patin street. Zenon remembers when it was first built.

He says, “I was about maybe seven years old and I’m 57 right now. I was about seven years old. And now everything‘s gone.”

When New Ten spoke to Breaux Bridge Mayor Ricky Callais, he said that according to the fire report from last night the fire hydrant in the neighborhood had 60 pounds of water pressure. Which should have been “plenty of enough water to put out the fire.”