Iberia Parish customers are under boil advisory

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Waterworks District #3 of Iberia Parish has issued a boil water advisory for their customers due to critically low water storage levels.

Water should be boiled for at least one full minute before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth using it to wash or prepare food.

Officials say that faucets running overnight are putting an extreme demand on the water system and its ability to provide potable water to their, service area.

Customers are advised to NOT allow faucets to drip overnight to prevent water pipes from freezing.

Continuing this action will cause the water district to shut down until sufficient storage is available to adequately supply our service area, according to officials.

Other suggestions include:

Drain pipes before going to bed

Insulate all pipes exposed to the weather

Open cabinet doors in homes to allow heat to reach interior pipes