Lafayette Parish will restripe 50 miles of roads this year

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Just as roads need to be fixed or repaved – they also need to be restriped.

We’ve all driven down roads where it’s hard to see the lines. That can be a big safety issue – especially at night.

The Acadiana Planning Commission said 50 miles of roads in Lafayette Parish will be restriped, starting in 2018. These are non-state roads maintained by Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Acadiana Planning Commission Communications Director Deidra Druilhet said much of the work will be done in rural areas.

“We may be driving down a particular route at night time and it’s kind of hard to tell where that center line is or where that edge line is located and that’s because that striping has gotten worn, it’s been there for quite some time,” Druilhet said.

Some of the lines on Lafayette parish roads are worn out. Many of these roads are also in areas where there isn’t any street lighting.

Druilhet said restriping lines and adding new pavement markers will make the roads safer.

“The striping on the road and the pavement markers are very helpful in being able to guide cars, helping them stay within the lane instead of maybe veering off the road,” Druilhet said.

Druilhet said the restriping project will cost a little over $1 million. She said it’s money well spent.

“So it’s actually a low cost but effective measure in improving safety in a particular area,” she said.

The list of roads to be restriped hasn’t come out yet, but will be released soon. The Acadiana Planning Commission said the work should begin this year.