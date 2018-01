The Louisiana Water Company in New Iberia has advised customers in Iberia Parish including the city of New Iberia and the Village of Loreauville to reduce the rate of flow of dripping water and/or drip their pipes on an intermittent basis as below freezing temperatures continue to be expected.

LAWCO officials are asking customers to conserve and restrict their water use.

For additional information, customers can contact LAWCO customer service at (337) 365-0002.