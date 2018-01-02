St. Martin Parish Animal Services demonstrates importance of protecting pets during cold

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- From caring for your pipes in freezing temperatures to caring for your pets.. one animal shelter in St. Martin Parish held a demonstration last night to bring awareness to animals being kept out in the cold.

If it’s not okay for people to be outdoors during freezing temperatures, then it’s not okay for our animals. that’s the message that St. Martin Parish Animal Services is sending to the public.

Between November to February, St. Martin Parish Animal Services reports roughly 400 homeless animals walk through their doors. The need for assistance increases during cold temperatures and they want to bring attention to the number of animals being kept outside without shelter. Volunteers tethered themselves to a tree last night to demonstrate just that. Michelle Brignac, the director of animal services, says everyone should put themselves in the animal’s shoes.

“If you love your pet, if you truly care about your pet then just do a few simple things, ya know. And show them that you care,” Brignac said.

If you can, bring your pets indoors. If they must be kept outdoors, provide a shelter with three sides and a palette. Face them away from the wind. If anyone witnesses an animal suffering through the freezing cold temperatures, they are advised to utilize services such as this one.