Youngsville Public Works Director says shut-off customer water valves overnight to help with freezing pipes and low water pressure

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Some city government officials say they have not incurred any extra cold weather financial expenses.

The main concern appears to be freezing pipes and low water pressure.

For Youngsville Public Works Director Terry Bourque, the cold weather affects local government in a different way. “There are certain valves that need to maintain certain temperatures and can’t freeze. If it’s your main valve and you lose those, then you could lose your water system,” says Bourque.

Bourque says property owners can work with city services by turning off their outside customer water valve to drain the water from the pipes. “Cut off your main line coming into your house and open your faucets. You’ll drain-out the water into your drains. In essence, that will empty your pipes and there’s nothing to freeze in it. The next morning turn it on as needed,” he suggests.

Bourque says the continuous running of water city-wide could affect water pressure. Low water pressure can make it difficult for firefighters.