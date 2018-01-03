2nd Annual Cadien Toujours Boucherie happens this weekend in Mermentau Cove

MERMENTAU COVE, LA. (KLFY) – The 2nd Annual Cadien Toujours Boucherie is taking place this Saturday in Mermentau Cove.

This event is designed to promote and keep Cajun Culture alive.

Saturday, visitors can expect an authentic Boucherie experience with live music in a family atmosphere.

The Boucherie starts at 7:00 a.m. and will run until 11:00 p.m.

It’s free to musicians who plan to play in the jam session, as well as for kids 15 and under.

It will be $10 at the gate with all proceeds going to preservation efforts in the area.

