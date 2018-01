(WFLA) – A glitch is reportedly causing Capitol One users to be double-charged for recent transactions, tying up money and in some cases making account holders’ debit cards unusable.

Capital One took to Twitter to address the issue on Wednesday, saying that it is aware of the glitch and working on a fix.

Capital One ✔@AskCapitalOne We apologize that some Customers are seeing duplicate debit card transactions & experiencing long phone hold times. All hands are on deck working on a fix & Customers won’t be responsible for any fees due to this issue. For updates, login online or via the mobile app. 7070 Replies



Some customers reported missing hundreds, if not thousands of dollars from their accounts.