Engineers provide advice for handling freezing pipes

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – When temperatures get frigid like they are outside, fear of freezing pipes kicks in.

This may sometimes prompt the thought to keep your water running at a drip level so this doesn’t happen.

The reality is, the harm very much outweighs the positives.

Many engineers say that turning off the water altogether prioritizes any leak.

Also, this water can become easily contaminated with lower water pressure in colder conditions.

According to the Chief Engineer for the Department of Health Amanda Laughlin, anything below 15 psi is dangerous.

The areas under boil advisory have seen PSI levels of 5 to 10.

She encourages these areas to have their water sampled for their safety.

“Analyzed at our lab and once those come back and show there is no contamination in the system, the water system will release that boil advisory to their customers,” says Laughlin.

She says there have been 20-30 issued boil advisories in the last 48 hours.

She also says whether your pipes burst or not comes down to which water system you have.

“They’re all different. They all have hydraulic loads. Customers need to adhere to that so they don’t end up blowing their pipes because the system can’t handle that much pressure,” says Laughlin.

Boil advisories can span over from one block to an entire water system and can affect anywhere between 25 to 2,000 people.

They tend to last 24-48 hours.