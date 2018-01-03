Heard of a pub crawl? Get ready for Lafayette’s first ever gumbo crawl

LAFAYETTE (LA) – The inaugural “Downtown Gumbo Crawl” kicks off Friday, January 19, in downtown Lafayette.

​Participants will participate in a procession that will lead them through a number of downtown Lafayette’s popular nightlife locations including Dat Dog, The Greenroom, Legends, the Jefferson Street Pub and The Wurst Biergarten

“It is the perfect combination of highlighting downtown’s incredible venues, while celebrating one of Acadiana’s favorite Cajun dishes,” says Britlyn Delahoussaye, events coordinator for Social Entertainment the group co-hosting the inaugural event with Clandestine Collective.

The event aims to deliver an opportunity for participants and visitors to the downtown area a way to enjoy music, dancing, and a unique Acadiana culinary staple, organizers said.

“January is both GUMBO weather and traditionally a slow month for downtown venues. It’s a win for everyone,” said Gus Rezende, co-owner of Social Entertainment.

The Gumbo Crawl will conclude with an afterparty on the new 2nd Floor Nightclub on Vermilion Street.

A portion of ticket sales will benefit the brand new Krewe de Canailles, which aims to host a brand new Mardi Gras walking parade in downtown Lafayette and in February 2018.

Tickets are currently on sale on EventBrite.com for $20.

Tickets can be purchased here.