One person dead in three-vehicle crash in Iberia Parish

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)-UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Pamela Mogerman, of New Iberia.

ORIGINAL STORY: One woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash tonight in Iberia Parish.

According to Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Wendell Raborn, the crash happened at about 6 p.m. in the 1800 block of La.14.

The preliminary investigation indicated that one of the SUVs traveling south crossed the center line and struck the second SUV nearly head on. The third vehicle struck the back of the second SUV, Raborn said.

Four juveniles have been taken to a Lafayette hospital for treatment. One driver sustained injuries that required them be airlifted to a local hospital.

The victims’ conditions are unknown at this time, Raborn said.

Another driver was treated and released at the scene.

We will provide updates as new information becomes available.