LAWCO issues boil water advisories around Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Water Company in New Iberia has issued boil advisories for the following areas:

Areas south of U.S. Highway 90 including the Port of Iberia

Lydia

Avery Island

Rynella and Highway 14

Highway 86 north of Belle Place Olivier Road into and including the whole village of Loureville

LAWCO says that the advisories are due to the low water pressure in these areas.

Customers are asked to boil water for one minute after the water gets to a rolling boil before use.