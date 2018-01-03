LAWCO issues boil water advisories around Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Water Company in New Iberia has issued boil advisories for the following areas:
- Areas south of U.S. Highway 90 including the Port of Iberia
- Lydia
- Avery Island
- Rynella and Highway 14
- Highway 86 north of Belle Place Olivier Road into and including the whole village of Loureville
LAWCO says that the advisories are due to the low water pressure in these areas.
Customers are asked to boil water for one minute after the water gets to a rolling boil before use.