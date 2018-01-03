Missing Girls from Round Rock area found safe in Colorado

UPDATE 8:55 p.m.: Two Round Rock girls who went missing after their mother was found dead over the weekend have been found safe in Colorado.

CBS affiliate KKTV has confirmed with the Trinidad Police Department that a deputy spotted the vehicle described in the Amber Alert on the west side of Las Animas County.

Police say Terry Miles is in custody and the girls are safe.

ROUND ROCK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amber Alert is in effect issued for two girls police believe were abducted by a 44-year-old man.

Round Rock Police say they are looking for 44-year-old Terry Allen Miles in connection with the abduction of 14-year-old Lilianais Griffith, and 7-year-old Luluvioletta Bandera.

Investigators say the children are in grave or immediate danger.

Miles was last seen in Round Rock driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate JGH 9845.

Police will not say what Miles’ relationship is to the two girls.