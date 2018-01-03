Opelousas Police Chief: Freezing temperatures kill two in their homes, victims identified

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) -UPDATE:  Barbara Savoy, 57, was found inside her home on Academy Street.

Burnell Thomas, 71, was found in his home on Mayer Street, authorities said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Opelousas Police are currently investigating two cases of people found dead in their homes.

One body was discovered in the 100 block of Mayer Street. The second body was found in the 600 block on Academy Street.

According to Opelousas Police Chief Donald Thompson, both deaths are weather related.

One victim was 57 years old. The other victim appeared to be in their early 60s.

