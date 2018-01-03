Police believe 2 dead in Opelousas may be weather related

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Opelousas Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people found dead in their homes.

Barbara Savoy, 57, was found inside her home in the 600 block of Academy Street.

Burnell Thomas, 71, was found in his home in the 100 block of Mayer Street, authorities said.

In a case where police don’t believe foul play is involved, with the extremely cold weather we’re experiencing around Acadiana, we asked Opelousas Police Chief Donald Thompson if the weather may have played role in either death.

Chief Thompson said he believes both deaths are weather related, referencing a several people around the city who simply can’t afford heating and cooling in their homes.

Public information officer Sergeant Crystal Leblanc with OPD explains why they ruled out foul play.

“Our initial assessment of the residences, how the bodies were found the last person that saw these people. So there’s really no foul play at this time,” said Sergeant Leblanc.

