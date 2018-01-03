St. Landry animal shelter needs water ASAP

OPELOUSAS, La. (The Advertiser)- The deep freeze that’s lingering in Acadiana this week is wreaking havoc on the outdoor St. Landry Parish animal shelter.

A new water line installed recently runs above the outdoor kennels “and it froze,” Director Stacey McKnight said today.

The shelter turned off the water two days ago and reserved enough water for two days. They can’t turn the water back on because it might burst the water line, she said.

“This is more of a Mother Nature issue,” McKnight said. “We drained the lines. We did everything we were supposed to do.”

McKnight is asking people to bring gallon jugs or other containers of water to the shelter at 255 Hanger Road, Opelousas, for the animals to drink. It can be water from your own faucet.

The shelter also could use thick comforters and thick blankets for the animals to snuggle under because there is no heat at the outdoor facility, she said.