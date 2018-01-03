Best of 90 Plus: St. Landry Parish retired educator

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – KLFY’S Best of 90 Plus features a 96-year-old retired educator who ranks among Grambling State University’s list of first graduates.

Helen Giron of Opelousas is a soft spoken woman who speaks kindly about her life. “I had a good life. We we’re poor but I never missed anything,” adds Giron.

The family says Giron met her husband in high school. They remained married for 54 years and had three children before he passed away. “We courted nicely until we got married and that’s how it was,” says Giron. “Three children; two boys and one girl.”

Giron helped her father care for her and her five siblings. She explains her mother passed away when she was 13. “My dad was there but I didn’t have a momma. I was the house keeper for my family.”

She graduated from a Historically Black College and University (HBCU), Grambling State University. Her family says she attended the school when tuition was about $17 a semester.

Giron recalls working in the university kitchen to help fund her education. “I had a lot of friends because they wanted me to give them an extra plater.”

GSU use to be a two-year college. According to the schools website, the first bachelor degree was awarded in 1944.

Giron graduate in 1944. “I started to work. When I got a job life was different. I was independent,” says Giron. Grion retired from the St. Landry Parish School System after 31 years.