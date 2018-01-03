Water System updates and advisories

The cold weather has caused several water systems to issue boil water or water conservation advisories.
Town of Baldwin
Water will be turned on between 5pm-8pm on Wednesday and will be shut off until further notice.
Residents can get water at the fire station but must provide their own buckets.
Town of Basile
Boil Advisory
Bayou Des Cannes Water System, Basile
Boil Advisory
Evangeline Parish Ward 4 Water District, the communities of Beaver and Cypress
Boil Advisory
Franklin Water System
Boil advisory
Lawtell Water, District 1
Boil advisory
Lewisburg Bellvue Water system
Boil advisory
Louisiana Water Company (LAWCO) in New Iberia has issued boil advisories for the following areas:
- Areas south of U.S. Highway 90 including the Port of Iberia
- Lydia
- Avery Island
- Rynella and Highway 14
- Highway 86 north of Belle Place Olivier Road into and including the whole village of Loureville
LAWCO has also issued conservation advisories for customers in Iberia Parish including the city of New Iberia and the Village of Loreauville
Morse
Water conservation advisory
Prairie Ronde Water system
Water conservation advisory
no boil advisory, but that could change
Southeast Waterworks District #2, Vermilion Parish
Boil advisory
Town of Parks
Water conservation advisory
Town of Port Barre
Water conservation advisory
Boil advisory
Village of Maurice
Water conservation advisory
Ward Four Water District, Oakdale
Boil Advisory
Waterworks District #3 of Iberia Parish
Water conservation advisory
For residents under boil advisories, they are advised to bring the water they want to use to a rolling boil and then let that water boil for a full minute.