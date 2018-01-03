Water System updates and advisories

The cold weather has caused several water systems to issue boil water or water conservation advisories.

Town of Baldwin

Water will be turned on between 5pm-8pm on Wednesday and will be shut off until further notice.

Residents can get water at the fire station but must provide their own buckets.

Town of Basile

Boil Advisory

Bayou Des Cannes Water System, Basile

Boil Advisory

Evangeline Parish Ward 4 Water District, the communities of Beaver and Cypress

Boil Advisory

Franklin Water System

Boil advisory

Lawtell Water, District 1

Boil advisory

Lewisburg Bellvue Water system

Boil advisory

Louisiana Water Company (LAWCO) in New Iberia has issued boil advisories for the following areas:

Areas south of U.S. Highway 90 including the Port of Iberia

Lydia

Avery Island

Rynella and Highway 14

Highway 86 north of Belle Place Olivier Road into and including the whole village of Loureville

LAWCO has also issued conservation advisories for customers in Iberia Parish including the city of New Iberia and the Village of Loreauville

Morse

Water conservation advisory

Prairie Ronde Water system

Water conservation advisory

no boil advisory, but that could change

Southeast Waterworks District #2, Vermilion Parish

Boil advisory

Town of Parks

Water conservation advisory

Town of Port Barre

Water conservation advisory

Boil advisory

Village of Maurice

Water conservation advisory

Ward Four Water District, Oakdale

Boil Advisory

Waterworks District #3 of Iberia Parish

Water conservation advisory

For residents under boil advisories, they are advised to bring the water they want to use to a rolling boil and then let that water boil for a full minute.