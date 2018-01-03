Young leaders highlight 2018 initiatives with Mayor-President Joel Robideaux

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- This morning the 705 will host the very first “Coffee with Robideaux at the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

In the first few days of the New Year, we see several changes and new laws being put into play. While city officials meet to discuss new initiatives, local organizations have now found a seat at the table.

The 705 organization is a group of young leaders that strives to connect, engage and lead in Acadiana. Throughout the year they host several events exclusively for their members that work on improving many aspects of the community. From beautification projects, art installations, creating bus shelters, and more. This non-profit is a stepping stone for many social climbers and young professionals

“We’re only young for so long, or young at heart for so long,” said Patrick LaBuave, the president of 705. “We want people to take what they’re learning and take the people that they’re connecting to and take that to the next level. It’s all about personal fulfillment. I can’t go and tell you, exactly what the organization can and will do, but I can tell you what we can provide and what we can help with.”

705 is kicking off 2018 with their first-ever “Coffee with Robideaux” at 7:30 to 8:30 this morning. This is a private event. Topics on the table include; how city services are provided, the enhancement of the community and current challenges we face within the environment.