Animal shelter: ‘Evangeline’, a neglected mare sold for $15, in need of surgery

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
(St. Landry Parish Animal Control)

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- A 22-year-old mare sold for only $15 three weeks ago was found wandering a subdivision still with its sales tag, agents said.

The thoroughbred’s new owner recently surrendered the horse to St. Landry Parish Animal Control avoid neglect charges.

A medical examiner said the horse is need of eye removal surgery and treatment for a laceration on its hind leg.

Through social media, the Humane Society of Louisiana is trying to raise funds for “Evangeline the $15 Horse” aka “Eva 15” to cover the horse’s medical treatment.

(St. Landry Parish Animal Control)

Surgery, which is expected to cost at least $700, will be performed at the Acadiana Equine Clinic in Opelousas.

St. Landry Parish Animal Control

“Those who knew of her story thought it was important to add the number ’15’ to her name to educate the public on the low value we sometimes place on animals,” the organization said in a statement.

Donations can be made online through its website at www.humanela.org, on its Facebook page  or sent by post to P.O. Box 740321, New Orleans, LA 70174. All donations are tax deductible.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s