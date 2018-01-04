Animal shelter: ‘Evangeline’, a neglected mare sold for $15, in need of surgery

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- A 22-year-old mare sold for only $15 three weeks ago was found wandering a subdivision still with its sales tag, agents said.

The thoroughbred’s new owner recently surrendered the horse to St. Landry Parish Animal Control avoid neglect charges.

A medical examiner said the horse is need of eye removal surgery and treatment for a laceration on its hind leg.

Through social media, the Humane Society of Louisiana is trying to raise funds for “Evangeline the $15 Horse” aka “Eva 15” to cover the horse’s medical treatment.

Surgery, which is expected to cost at least $700, will be performed at the Acadiana Equine Clinic in Opelousas.

“Those who knew of her story thought it was important to add the number ’15’ to her name to educate the public on the low value we sometimes place on animals,” the organization said in a statement.

Donations can be made online through its website at www.humanela.org, on its Facebook page or sent by post to P.O. Box 740321, New Orleans, LA 70174. All donations are tax deductible.