Dequince Brown has charges reduced and trial date set

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – The courtroom at Evangeline Parish Courthouse was jam-packed this morning for the arraignment of Dequince Brown.

Brown was on the scene of the deputy-involved shooting the morning of July 6th in Mamou.

Brown and Guillory were four wheeling when Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Lafleur responded to a burglary call.

According to State Police, Brown approached Deputy Lafleur from behind and began to choke and bite him.

During the struggle with Guillory and Brown, the deputy shot Guillory with his duty weapon.

Brown was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder of Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Lafleur.

Today that was reduced to:

Felony battery of a police officer Aggravated assault upon a peace officer Attempt to disarm a peace officer

The charges add up to 20 years if she is found guilty of them all.

Brown spent a week in prison before being released on bond.

Her trial date will come on may 14th.

She remains out on bond.

Civil rights activist Arthur Sampson has been a constant at many events since the killing.

He says the charges against Brown just need to be dropped altogether.

“She was an innocent bystander. She was out there, she’s young, she panicked. I don’t think she meant any harm at that time,” says Sampson.

When the trial takes place in May, it will have marked over 10 months from the day this all started.

He says regardless of the outcome in her case, things will never be the same.

“There is going to be a scar in our community forever. The community never will be healed with this incident,” says Sampson.