Lafayette Police arrest suspect after responding to deadly stabbing Wednesday night on Iantha Street

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police responded to a report of a stabbing Wednesday night.

Officers arrived at the scene at approximately 8:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Iantha Street and found a 17-year old black male suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Corporal Bridgette Dugas says the victim was transported to an area hospital where he would later succumb to his injuries.

Officers located Lawrence Allen II, 32, at the scene and arrested him.

Dugas says Allen is being charged with Manslaughter and is currently awaiting transport to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for booking.

This investigation remains ongoing.