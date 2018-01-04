Lawmakers can’t flush as water systems freeze across South

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Cold weather is causing water woes across the South, as water mains break and people run faucets to keep pipes from freezing.

In Mississippi’s largest city, everyone on the Jackson water system could be under a boil-water order for days because of low pressure from broken mains.

Some restaurants, medical clinics and other businesses have closed, and portable toilets are outside the state Capitol, where legislators are meeting and some toilets won’t flush.

In New Orleans and other places where temperatures have risen again, authorities want people to stop running faucets to prevent frozen pipes, saying that’s reducing water pressure.

A water main break left parts of downtown Birmingham, Alabama, without water Thursday. In suburban Atlanta, East Point and College Park lifted a boil-water order after fixing a water main.