Lawmakers can’t flush as water systems freeze across South

Associated Press Published: Updated:
headline
A person walks in the snow on King Street in Charleston, S.C., Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. A brutal winter storm smacked the coastal Southeast with a rare blast of snow and ice Wednesday, hitting parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina with their heaviest snowfall in nearly three decades. (Matthew Fortner/The Post And Courier via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Cold weather is causing water woes across the South, as water mains break and people run faucets to keep pipes from freezing.

In Mississippi’s largest city, everyone on the Jackson water system could be under a boil-water order for days because of low pressure from broken mains.

Some restaurants, medical clinics and other businesses have closed, and portable toilets are outside the state Capitol, where legislators are meeting and some toilets won’t flush.

In New Orleans and other places where temperatures have risen again, authorities want people to stop running faucets to prevent frozen pipes, saying that’s reducing water pressure.

A water main break left parts of downtown Birmingham, Alabama, without water Thursday. In suburban Atlanta, East Point and College Park lifted a boil-water order after fixing a water main.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s