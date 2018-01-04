Protecting pipes without wasting water

We don’t get too much freezing weather down south, but when we do, everybody knows to let the faucet running overnight so your pipes don’t freeze.

Well, that age-old trick has become a big issue in some areas as the high water demand has caused water levels to get far too low.

Now, water companies are urging residents to find alternative ways to protect your pipes.

Pipes that freeze most frequently are those that are exposed– such as hose bibs, swimming pool supply lines, water sprinkler lines, or pipes that run against exterior walls that have little or no insulation.

Other forms of pipes that are susceptible to freezing are those in unheated interior areas like attics, garages, or kitchen cabinets.

You can prevent pipes from freezing by:

Covering exposed pipes with an insulating material to protect from the cold

Adding insulation to attics, basements and crawl spaces

Turning your water off and draining the water lines before you go to bed

Opening kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing

Keeping garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage

Using one of these alternative options will help retain water levels at a safe number and possibly prevent water companies from shutting the water off.