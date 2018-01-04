REAL ID deadline set for Jan. 22, extension under review

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) – If you are getting on a plane this month, there is an important deadline you need to know about.

Starting January 22, your regular driver’s license will not get you past security.

Travelers will have to have a REAL ID or current passport for international and domestic flights.

You can get a REAL ID at the DMV right now.

All you need is your birth certificate, a social security card, and two utility bills.

Louisiana has requested an extension for the deadline, but it’s still under review.

