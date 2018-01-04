Realignment planned for Blue Bird Drive

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Many drivers use Frem Boustany and Blue Bird Drive as a way to get from Ambassador Caffery Parkway to Camellia Boulevard.

“With the construction on Verot School Road and Kaliste Saloom Road it is kind of dangerous and I think it’s just easier to short cut because I try and avoid all the major roads, I go the back cuts,” said Jennifer Rowland of Lafayette, who often drives on Blue Bird Drive.

The Frem Boustany-Blue Bird extension was built before Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital opened in 2011. Frem Boustany becomes Blue Bird Drive at Beaullieu Park.

The road takes a curved path through the park and the Comeaux Rec Center. It’s sometimes hard to tell the difference between the road and the parking lot.

“It’s an undesirable layout,” said LCG Public Works Director Mark Dubroc. “It was that way from the very beginning that it was first constructed but the traffic load was not anticipated to be what it actually is.”

Dubroc said changes are planned for Frem Boustany-Blue Bird from Lake Farm Road to Cornelius Drive. It includes the section of Blue Bird Drive that runs in front of Comeaux High School.

A two lane road will be built with bike lanes, curbs and street gutters. The current road is made of asphalt. The new road will be concrete.

“We find concrete streets to be more durable, though more expensive when you do have to repair them but you go through that process less often,” Dubroc said.

At this point it’s still unclear exactly what will be done at the park and rec center. One idea would be to build a pedestrian underpass under the road like they have on Cajundome Boulevard. Another idea would be pedestrian crosswalks, maybe more speed bumps or possibly even a roundabout.

This project also calls for replacing the bridge at the north end of Beaullieu Park. The entire project will cost between $4 million and $5 million.

The project is still in its preliminary planning stage. Dubroc said the Public Works Department will work with the Parks and Rec Department, the Consolidated Council, and community members on a final design.

The work likely won’t begin until 2019 or 2020.