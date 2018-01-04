St. Martinville man arrested on domestic abuse, narcotics and stolen weapon charges

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- A domestic disturbance in a vehicle this morning led the arrest of a St. Martinville man on multiple charges ranging from drug and stolen firearm possession to battery and property damage.

Deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a disturbing involving weapons in a vehicle in front of a home in the 1000 block of Banker Road.

Damien R. Fontenette, 32, St., was arrested on several warrants. During his arrest, narcotics agents found narcotics inside the vehicle.

Following the investigation, investigators found 40 grams of methamphetamine, two individual packets of marijuana ready for distribution, two pints of promethazine, a stolen loaded semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, digital scale and packaging materials.

Agents also discovered that the firearm has previously been reported as stolen in Lafayette.

Fontenette was subsequently arrested and charged as follows:

La. R.S. 40:967A-Manufacture;Distribution;PWITD-Schedule II Narcotics-1 count

La. R.S. 40:966A1-Possession With Intent To Distribute Schedule 1-1 count

La. R.S. 40:970A Manufacture; Distribution-Schedule V-1 count

La. R.S. 40:1023C-Prohibited Acts-Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia-1 count

La. R.S. 14:35.3A-Domestic Abuse Battery-1 count

La. R.S. 14:95-Illegal Carrying Of A Weapon-1 count

La. R.S.-14:95.1-Possession Of A Firearm/Concealed By Convicted Felon-1 count

La. R.S.-14:69.1 Illegal Possession Of Stolen Firearms-1 count

La. R.S. 14:37.4 Aggravated Assault With A Firearm-1 count

He was also booked on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear for simple criminal damage to property and simple battery.

Following his arrest, he was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center and at the time of this release, no bond had been set.