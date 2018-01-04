St. Martinville man arrested on domestic abuse, narcotics and stolen weapon charges

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
(St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office)

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- A domestic disturbance in a vehicle this morning led the arrest of a St. Martinville man on multiple charges ranging from drug and stolen firearm possession to battery and property damage.

Deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a disturbing involving weapons in a vehicle in front of a home in the 1000 block of Banker Road.

Damien R. Fontenette, 32, St., was arrested on several warrants. During his arrest, narcotics agents found narcotics inside the vehicle.

Following the investigation, investigators found 40 grams of methamphetamine, two individual packets of marijuana ready for distribution, two pints of promethazine, a stolen loaded semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, digital scale and packaging materials.

(St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Agents also discovered that the firearm has previously been reported as stolen in Lafayette.

Fontenette was subsequently arrested and charged as follows:

  •           La. R.S. 40:967A-Manufacture;Distribution;PWITD-Schedule II Narcotics-1 count
  •           La. R.S. 40:966A1-Possession With Intent To Distribute Schedule 1-1 count
  •           La. R.S. 40:970A Manufacture; Distribution-Schedule V-1 count
  •           La. R.S. 40:1023C-Prohibited Acts-Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia-1 count
  •           La. R.S. 14:35.3A-Domestic Abuse Battery-1 count
  •           La. R.S. 14:95-Illegal Carrying Of A Weapon-1 count
  •           La. R.S.-14:95.1-Possession Of A Firearm/Concealed By Convicted Felon-1 count
  •           La. R.S.-14:69.1 Illegal Possession Of Stolen Firearms-1 count
  •           La. R.S. 14:37.4 Aggravated Assault With A Firearm-1 count

He was also booked on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear for simple criminal damage to property and simple battery.

Following his arrest, he was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center and at the time of this release, no bond had been set.

 

