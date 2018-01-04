State Fire Marshal: Cold weather causes surge in fire-related deaths

Baton Rouge, La. (KLFY) – Since December, State Fire Marshal investigators have responded to over six residential structure fires that resulted in over 10 deaths, six of which have occurred in East Baton Rouge Parish since January 1st.

Because the state is currently experiencing a recent surge in fire-related deaths, several due to the arrival of markedly lower temperatures, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is encouraging citizens to “remain vigilant” when using space heaters and other heating sources.

State officials also urge residents to maintain smoke alarms in their homes.

Investigators believe that four of the recent deaths may have been attributed to the use of space heaters.

When using any type of heating source, whether it is a space heater or fireplace, homeowners should incorporate a “three-foot rule,” where there should be a space of at least three feet between a heating source and any combustibles such as furniture and décor.

Ovens or open flame sources, such as candles, should never be used to heat homes.

“With colder weather here, we should all be careful when using portable and stationary heating sources,” State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, Jr. said today. “I also want to encourage everyone to make certain to have working smoke alarms in their homes.”